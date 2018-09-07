COVID-19 has isolated people and torn at our social fabric even as it's taken more than 400,000 lives worldwide. That's one reason why it's critical to pair compassion with medical insight to combat it, argues global health pioneer Dr. Paul Farmer in a Globe op-ed, drawing on his experience treating infectious disease around the world, from Sierra Leone to Haiti to China. Dr. Farmer joins Editorial Page Editor Bina Venkataraman on Monday June 22 to probe what it means right now to exercise "expert mercy," an alchemy of compassion and science that he says is essential for addressing the social and medical impact of outbreaks, from cholera and AIDS to Ebola and tuberculosis, and now, to COVID-19 in the Commonwealth and beyond.
